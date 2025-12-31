Major Change For WWE Fans As Library Content Exits Peacock

An era has officially come to an end for WWE fans who have relied on Peacock as the home of the company’s vast video library.

As of today, December 31, key elements of the partnership between WWE and NBCUniversal’s streaming platform have concluded. As a result, WWE’s extensive historical archive currently no longer has a single, centralized streaming home.

According to a report from Fightful Select, portions of the WWE–Peacock agreement have now officially expired, with library content beginning to be removed from the platform earlier this morning. Fightful previously reported that no new deal had been finalized regarding continued hosting of WWE’s archive, leading the company to explore alternative solutions for its decades’ worth of footage.

The removal creates an immediate gap for fans hoping to revisit iconic moments from WWE’s past, including classic eras such as the Attitude Era and Golden Era. However, WWE appears to be developing a short-term strategy to keep archival content accessible in some form.

“It is believed that the content will slowly be rolled out on Youtube platforms, of which WWE is suspected to have a favorable deal with Google to post videos on as they’re a top performing channel,” Fightful reported.

Sources cited by Fightful noted that WWE is still working toward securing a “non-exclusive host” for its video library, with YouTube expected to play a major role in the company’s interim plans. That said, fans anticipating a full and immediate upload of the complete archive may need to temper expectations.

The report added that there are “no plans that we’ve heard of to simply mass release all their content, unless they reach a deal with a different platform to host their library.”

While the WWE Network archive is no longer fully available on Peacock, the partnership between the two sides is not entirely over. Fightful clarified that NXT Premium Live Events and WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event will continue to stream on Peacock.

For now, WWE’s legendary video vault enters a transitional phase — one that could ultimately reshape how fans access the company’s rich history moving forward.