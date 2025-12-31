CM Punk Responds To Kevin Nash’s Criticism With In-Ring T-Shirt Gag

CM Punk took a lighthearted shot at one of his most vocal critics during a recent WWE live event, turning criticism into comedy without saying a word.

The World Heavyweight Championship holder was competing against Bronson Reed at a Road to WrestleMania live event in Fort Myers, Florida, when he playfully acknowledged recent remarks made by Kevin Nash.

During the match, Punk teased the crowd by starting to remove his trademark t-shirt — a familiar visual that has drawn criticism — only to reveal that he was wearing another t-shirt underneath. The gag drew laughter from the audience and was widely seen as a tongue-in-cheek response to Nash’s recent comments about Punk’s attire.

Nash had been openly critical of Punk following the December 22 episode of Monday Night Raw, questioning both his presentation and in-ring sharpness while speaking on his Kliq This podcast.

“I watched (CM) Punk in the main event of that match last Monday,” Nash said. “Number one, if you’re the Heavyweight Champion of the WWE and you wrestle in a t-shirt? Ouch. Number two, his punches looked really slow, he looked slow. I think he’s done.”

Despite the criticism, Punk went on to successfully defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Reed in Fort Myers, continuing his reign atop Raw.

Looking ahead, Punk is scheduled to put the title on the line against Bron Breakker on the one-year anniversary edition of Monday Night Raw on Netflix. The milestone episode is set for January 6, 2026, live from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

Nash, however, remains firm in his belief that Punk’s championship run should come to an end on that night.

“I think Bron (Breakker) should beat him,” Nash stated.

Whether Punk continues to silence critics with humor — or is forced to do so in the ring — will be answered when Raw celebrates its anniversary on Netflix.