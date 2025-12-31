WWE Archival Library Starts Rolling Out On Netflix Amid Streaming Shift

As WWE continues its transition away from Peacock in the United States, its vast archival library is beginning to find a new — albeit transitional — home on Netflix.

Several classic WWE events have recently appeared in Netflix’s “Coming Soon” section, signaling the early stages of the archive’s migration. Netflix has updated its “Coming This Week” rail to include the following legacy events:

WWE No Mercy

The Great American Bash

Breaking Point

Greatest Royal Rumble

Invasion

St. Valentine’s Day Massacre

The Wrestling Classic

Breakdown: In Your House

December to Dismember 2006

Capital Carnage

Bash in Berlin

Rock Bottom

One Night Only

Great Balls of Fire

Capital Punishment

This Tuesday in Texas

At present, Netflix already serves as the home for new and archived episodes of Monday Night Raw, while Peacock will continue to stream WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

During the UBS Global Media and Communications Conference, Mark Shapiro, President and COO of TKO Group Holdings, addressed the long-term future of WWE’s archival content. Shapiro confirmed that the company is actively pursuing a non-exclusive distribution deal for the library, meaning the archive could ultimately be spread across multiple platforms rather than housed under a single streaming provider.

A formal announcement regarding the permanent structure of WWE’s archival distribution is expected in the first quarter of 2026.

Shapiro also touched on the rights for NXT Premium Live Events, noting that TKO has not yet taken those rights to market. He emphasized that the company is being “deliberate and thoughtful” and remains in “no rush” to finalize that agreement.

Separately, WWE confirmed in August 2025 that ESPN will become the exclusive U.S. domestic home for all main roster Premium Live Events beginning in 2026. The landmark $1.6 billion deal includes major events such as WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, and SummerSlam. Shapiro previously described the ESPN partnership as a strategic decision designed to maximize reach and brand exposure rather than simply chasing the highest financial offer.

The shift represents the latest phase in WWE’s long-running evolution of content distribution:

WWE 24/7 (2004–2009): A cable-based Video On Demand service

WWE Network (2014–2021): WWE’s first direct-to-consumer streaming platform

Peacock (2021–2025): A licensing era placing the U.S. archive and PLEs with NBCUniversal

Netflix & ESPN (2026–Present): A multi-platform strategy moving flagship programming to Netflix and major PLEs to ESPN

For fans seeking classic content not yet available on Netflix or ESPN, WWE continues to upload archival material through its official WWE Vault and WCW Vault YouTube channels, which host hundreds of hours of classic matches and full television episodes.

As WWE’s media strategy enters a new era, the gradual rollout of archival content suggests a future where the company’s history is more widely accessible — even if no longer confined to a single platform.