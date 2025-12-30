Tony Khan Responds To Cody Rhodes’ Comments About Leaving AEW

Cody Rhodes previously reflected on his departure from All Elite Wrestling and return to WWE during an appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast in the summer of 2025.

While discussing his mindset at the time of the move, Rhodes spoke candidly about the emotional difference between working for an established institution and walking away from a company he helped create.

“There’s clearly bad blood, but there’s also clearly respect and love. And in the end, the way I kind of see it is – if I felt disrespected ever at WWE, that’s one thing. That’s a company that was built. That’s the Yankees. That’s the flagship of it all. If I ever felt there, you know, I was a number on a sheet, maybe. But feeling disrespected at something I built with my friends, feeling disrespected there, I wouldn’t stand for it.”

Those comments later drew a response from AEW President Tony Khan, who was asked about Rhodes’ remarks during an interview with Q101.

Khan acknowledged Rhodes’ comments but emphasized perspective, noting the sheer volume of media appearances Rhodes makes and expressing respect for his former executive vice president.

“You know, he does a lot of interviews, and I think when you have to say so many words so often, because he works so hard and works such a big schedule—and to his credit, I bet he does hundreds of interviews a year—I’m not sure I agree with that. But I also would give him the benefit of the doubt.

I’ve heard him say a lot of positive things too. And for somebody that doesn’t work here and is involved in a competitive promotion, he’s usually pretty gracious with the things he says.

I’ve seen him since he’s been gone, and it’s always been very positive and good. And, you know, I have only good things to say about him and his contributions here.”

Rhodes left AEW in early 2022 before returning to WWE, where he has since re-established himself as one of the company’s top stars. Khan’s comments suggest that while creative and business paths have diverged, mutual respect between the two sides remains intact.