GUNTHER vs. Ludwig Kaiser Announced For WWE Road To Royal Rumble

The official WWE Germany Twitter account has announced an exciting matchup for the upcoming “Road to Royal Rumble” live event, scheduled for Tuesday, January 13th, in Mannheim, Germany.

During the show, “The Ring General,” GUNTHER, will face his former Imperium stablemate, Ludwig Kaiser, who is currently performing under the mask of El Grande Americano, in a singles match.

GUNTHER is on a high following his submission victory over John Cena at Saturday Night’s Main Event. He also appeared on RAW last Monday night, where he defeated R-Truth in just over three minutes.

Meanwhile, El Grande Americano was featured in a backstage segment alongside Je’Von Evans, AJ Styles, and Dragon Lee.

The WWE Road to Royal Rumble event will take place at Mannheim’s SAP Arena, and tickets for the live show are available now at Ticketmaster.com.