Maxxine Dupri Marries Kam Hendrix In New Year’s Eve Beach Wedding

A major personal milestone closed out 2025 for Maxxine Dupri, as the WWE star officially married longtime partner Anthony Luke in a picturesque New Year’s Eve ceremony.

Dupri — whose real name is Sydney Zmrzel — and Luke exchanged vows on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, at the LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort in Naples, Florida. The beachfront celebration doubled as both a wedding and a welcoming celebration for 2026, capping off a career-defining year for Dupri.

According to People.com, the event was attended by approximately 180 guests, including a long list of current and former wrestling talent. Among those in attendance were Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, Chelsea Green, Shayna Baszler, Indi Hartwell, and Dupri’s Alpha Academy teammate Otis.

Additional wrestling personalities included Karrion Kross, Scarlett Bordeaux, Deonna Purrazzo, Matt Cardona, and Steve Maclin. The guest list also featured NFL players Keith Ismael and Ryan Pope, along with digital creators Chase DeMoor and Gabrielle Moses.

Zmrzel described the celebration to People as an “ethereal escape,” intentionally designed to feel intimate despite the large turnout.

The beach-lawn ceremony featured live piano and vocals, with Zmrzel walking down the aisle to “Yebba’s Heartbreak” by Drake and YEBBA. She wore a drop-waist gown by WONÁ Concept, paired with a neck scarf, explaining that she wanted a “stripped back and classic” look in contrast to her rhinestone-heavy WWE ring gear. Her cousin, Marine Corps veteran Zack Zmrzel, officiated the ceremony, while Ismael led a prayer over the couple. For the reception, Zmrzel changed into a mini dress by Rosie Etienne Bridal.

The reception carried deep emotional significance, highlighted by a yellow color palette in tribute to Zmrzel’s late brother, Wyatt, whose favorite color was yellow. Guests entered through a butter-yellow doorway into a space adorned with white floral arrangements, draped fabrics, and candlelight. A vintage butter-yellow bar served signature cocktails until 1 a.m.

The couple’s first dance was a choreographed routine set to a mix of Old Dominion’s “One Man Band,” Shakira’s “Hips Don’t Lie,” and Beyoncé’s “Crazy In Love.” The evening wrapped with late-night comfort food, including sliders and s’mores.

Zmrzel and Luke’s relationship spans nearly seven years. They first met on the Fourth of July at a nightclub in South Lake Tahoe, California, years before either joined WWE. Luke proposed on December 23, 2024, during a beach trip to Troncones, Mexico, presenting a diamond ring from Bay Hill Jewelers. Zmrzel has described Luke as a “loyal and protective” partner who never judges her and has stood beside her throughout their rise in sports entertainment.

The wedding closes out a monumental year for Dupri professionally. After transitioning from a managerial role to full-time competition, she became one of Raw’s breakout stars in 2025. Her momentum peaked on the November 17, 2025 episode of Monday Night Raw, where she defeated Becky Lynch to capture the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship, her first title in the company. She remains in a high-profile rivalry with Lynch heading into 2026.

Luke is also forging his own WWE path. A former defensive lineman for San Diego State University and the CFL’s Montreal Alouettes, he signed with WWE in 2024 and now competes under the ring name Kam Hendrix across the NXT and Evolve brands. He made his in-ring debut in April 2024 and later appeared on WWE’s LFG (Legends & Future Greats), wrestling his first televised match in March 2025.

The newlyweds are spending time with family in Naples before returning to their respective WWE schedules, officially beginning 2026 both personally and professionally united.