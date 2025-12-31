AEW Dynamite: New Year’s Smash is live tonight at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max from the Liberty First Credit Union Arena in Omaha, Nebraska.

Advertised is Ricochet vs. Jack Perry for the AEW National title, Mercedes Mone vs. Willow Nightingale for the TBS title, Jon Moxley vs. Josh Alexander in an AEW Continental title eliminator bout, and an appearance by AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

The following are complete AEW Dynamite: New Year’s Smash results from Wednesday, December 31, 2025. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 8-10pm EST. on TBS and HBO Max.

AEW DYNAMITE: NEW YEAR’S SMASH RESULTS – DECEMBER 31, 2025

Excalibur welcomes us to the show on commentary. He then runs down the advertised lineup for tonight’s New Year’s Smash episode. We then shoot to a video package.

MJF Kicks Things Off

When that wraps up, we then head to the parking lot earlier today as we see MJF making his arrival with the AEW World Championship around his waist. From there, we head to ringside as MJF’s music hits, bringing the new champ out to the usual mixed reaction of boos and cheers.

He introduces himself as MJF the World Champion, before quoting Kendrick Lamar in saying “f**k the Big 3, it’s just big me,” and throws the AEW World Championship out of the ring before revealing the return of his “Triple B” belt. MJF is in a good mood tonight.

Friedman says a lot of folks are mad at the champ right now, but he doesn’t care. If they think they’re on the level of the devil, they have two options: step up, or get stepped on. From now on he is no longer trotting around, he is going to sprint until everyone recognizes him as the greatest of all time.

Because he’s MJF, he’s better than you, and you know it! Before he can go any further, MJF is interrupted by Kenny Omega on the screen! Kenny says he’s closer to the end of his career than the beginning, and it got him thinking. What if he could win the title one more time?

What if MJF hadn’t beaten him years ago to be the longest-reigning AEW World Champion of all time? What if…MJF and Kenny Omega get in that ring one more time? He says that it wouldn’t be a match against The Cleaner, the Best Bout Machine, or even the Title Collector. He only needs to collect one title.

It doesn’t matter if he gets a shot next week or if he has to scrape and claw his way to it, he wants a crack at the belt. To the champ and all those in the picture, he must bid a good night (muah) and a goodbye (bang). MJF runs Kenny Omega down for not being “man enough” to say all this to his face.

As he does, the music of Hangman Adam Page and then Swerve Strickland plays. Much like Dynamite on 34th Street, we see the pair making their way toward the ring from the crowd before security rushes in to intervene. The champ mocks them by saying that wins matter in AEW, and as far as he’s concerned they’re a couple losers.

He says they need to earn their shot, and if they can, he’d be more than happy to beat both their asses. With that, he escapes the ring and heads up the ramp as Page and Swerve take their frustrations out on the security detail in the ring. This culminates with a Buckshot Lariat followed by a House Call, and both men get a microphone.

Hangman Page promises to strangle MJF with that “ugly ass belt” before taking it away from him, and Strickland says MJF better hope Page gets to him before Swerve does. May the worst men win. Samoa Joe interrupts from the screen, saying the only one who should be #1 contender is the rightful champion.

He sees the hurdles in his way, but he has an answer to that as he talks down Page putting his hands hands on HOOK…and he has given the second-generation wrestler free reign to beat down Page, and for Hobbs to take out Strickland. Page calls for Joe to send his boys.

Not just the students, though, as Hangman Page says he especially wants him to send HOOK. Swerve says they can do this with no holds barred lights out. On that note, Swerve’s entrance tune hits again to wrap up the explosive segment. The show moves on.

Backstage With The Conglomeration

From there, we shoot backstage, where we see The Conglomeration. Mark Briscoe talks about the group coming into 2026 strong, invoking the name of Ted Turner in the process. They talk about a match coming out of the Mixed Nuts Mayhem match at Worlds End.

Storm, Cassidy, and Strong will team up later tonight. The word of the day according to Briscoe is asphyxiation, because the Death Riders will choke on these nuts tonight. Toni Storm appears along with Mina Shirakawa and Luther, with the Timeless One promising her “wife” that she still loves her.

After that, she calls for Orange Cassidy to dance tonight. As everyone else walks away, Roderick Strong insists that he wants no part of this before leaving as well. On that note, the brief backstage segment wraps up and we return live inside the arena.

Mixed Tornado Trios Match

Timeless Toni Storm, Orange Cassidy & Roderick Strong vs. Marina Shafir, Claudio Castagnoli & Daniel Garcia

We hear the familiar sounds of Orange Cassidy’s theme song, and out comes the “Freshly Squeezed” one first. Also coming out are Roderick Strong and then ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm. They settle inside the ring for opening Mixed Tornado Trios action.

Their music dies down and the entrance tune for the opposition from The Death Riders hits. Out through the crowd comes the team of Claudio Castagnoli, Daniel Garcia and Marina Shafir. The two three-person teams quickly collide and this one gets officially off-and-running in a hurry.

When the smoke clears on the initial physical insanity, we see Storm and Shafir kick things off for their respective teams at the onset. Toni beats her down on The Problem with a flurry of punches on the mat and then in the corner.

Storm’s celebration is cut short when Claudio comes into the ring to send her to the outside, but Roddy comes in strong with a flurry of offense sending Castagnoli to the corner. Garcia comes in to beat down on Roderick in the corner, but he is stopped by Orange Cassidy.

Cassidy winds up for a good while before landing a punch on Daniel’s head. He backs away and Shafir slides into the ring, going for a full nelson before taking Cassidy to the mat for a two count. The Death Riders send him to the corner for a series of strikes, forcing Orange to the canvas.

On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as the action in our opening contest continues. When the show returns, we see Roderick Strong getting beat up in the corner by the Death Riders, before he starts fighting back out of the corner.

He lifts up Shafir for a backbreaker, but is cut off by the Riders before Storm and Cassidy come back into the ring to clear things out. The two tango as they keep Shafir and Garcia at bay. Claudio comes into the ring, but takes a double hip toss from the Timeless Orange. Storm looks for a giant swing on Claudio.

He struggles, however, as Cassidy opts for a PK on the CMLL champion instead. Toni tries again but is cut off by a boot from Garcia to big boos. He gets taken out with an Orange Punch, but Cassidy gets caught in Mother’s Milk by Shafir, until Strong pulls her by the hair to break it up.

She then lands a backbreaker. After that, Claudio comes in to send Strong away, but Storm lands some shots before Cassidy hits a spinning DDT. He tries to go for an Orange Punch but Wheeler Yuta stops him, allowing Castagnoli to land a pop-up uppercut. He follows up with the cover for the victory.

Winners: Marina Shafir, Claudio Castagnoli & Daniel Garcia

Bandido vs. The Beast Mortos

After a video package on Mercedes Mone and a commercial break, we return inside the arena to the familiar sounds of Bandido’s theme song. The ROH World Champion then emerges and makes his way to the ring for singles action in our next match of the evening.

The masked fan-favorite settles into the squared circle and his music dies down. The entrance tune for his opposition, The Beast Mortos, plays next, and out comes the big man. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

The two lock up, with Mortos getting the advantage until Bandido breaks free. He grabs his cape from the corner, and channels his inner matador to rile up The Beast…who can’t seem to fight his instinct to charge at the cape, only for the ROH World Champion to avoid the attack.

Mortos finally catches him, sending his fellow luchador out of the ring before stomping the cape and throwing it out. Bandido makes his way back into the ring, fending off the power of Mortos before pointing the finger gun his way, but The Beast takes a bite before sending him to the corner.

Mortos charges once more, but is forced to the outside by Bandido…who puts his cape on before giving his best impression of a superhero, taking flight to dive onto The Beast and send him to the floor. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the match continues.

When the show returns, we see the action in progress. Mortos takes Bandido to the mat for a near fall before Bandido fights back. He takes the big man to the canvas before going up top for the cover, but only gets a two-count as well.

Mortos gets to his feet, hoisting Bandido onto his shoulders, but Bandido fights out of it, only to be driven down hard as The Beast gets another close two count. Both men are back to their feet as Mortos drops the ROH World Champion with a discus lariat.

He then climbs up top, but Bandido rolls out of harm’s way. He hoists Mortos up for an X Knee followed by the 21 Plex for a huge reaction from the Omaha crowd in attendance. He quickly follows that up with a cover and gets the pin for the win.

Winner: Bandido