Chris Jericho Shows Off Slimmer Physique As WWE Return Speculation Grows

Chris Jericho may be signaling the start of a new chapter as his contract with All Elite Wrestling officially expires.

On Wednesday, just hours before his AEW deal runs out, Jericho shared a photo on social media alongside independent wrestler Viva Van to promote the latest episode of his Talk Is Jericho podcast. The image quickly caught fans’ attention, as Jericho appeared noticeably leaner compared to his final AEW television appearance in April 2025.

Jericho’s AEW contract is set to expire at midnight on December 31, 2025. As of January 1, 2026, he will officially become a free agent and immediately eligible to negotiate or sign with any wrestling promotion.

The former Undisputed Champion has been absent from AEW programming since April, and Fightful Select previously reported that there have been no creative plans in place for Jericho “for quite some time.” He was also notably absent from recent major AEW events, including Worlds End.

While nothing has been announced publicly, speculation about a return to WWE has intensified. Back in August 2025, WrestleVotes reported that internal discussions regarding Jericho’s WWE comeback had already been ongoing.

According to that report, “people in WWE have expected Jericho to come back once he was finished with AEW since last August.” The outlet also noted that interest in bringing Jericho back was significant, with several individuals within WWE — including active roster members — advocating for his return.

More recently, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter added further fuel to the speculation. Meltzer reported this week that with Jericho’s AEW deal expiring, “most expect him in WWE in January.”

Meltzer also pointed out that while WWE Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque is known for keeping major returns tightly under wraps, the prevailing belief backstage is that Jericho could surface as a surprise entrant in the upcoming Royal Rumble — or potentially even sooner.

One frequently mentioned possibility is the January 5, 2026, episode of Monday Night Raw, which will emanate from the Barclays Center in New York. That show marks the one-year anniversary of Raw airing on Netflix, making it a high-profile setting for a major surprise.

For now, Jericho’s next move remains unconfirmed. While a WWE return appears widely expected, it remains possible that his comeback — if and when it happens — could take place at a later date rather than immediately in the new year.