Report: WWE Studios No Longer Planning Scripted Feature Films

WWE Studios, a film production company under the WWE banner established in the 2000s, initially focused on narrative features.

These films typically starred WWE superstars and included titles such as “The Marine” and “The Condemned”. However, in recent years, WWE Studios has largely shifted away from producing narrative features, with the last credited film being the CG-animated “Rumble” in 2021.

In a recent edition of Fightful Select Answers, the possibility of WWE Studios producing another non-documentary feature was discussed after a fan inquired about it. The report indicates that WWE Studios currently has no plans to create another narrative film, as they have been out of that business for some time.

The company is now primarily focused on unscripted content, including reality shows, docuseries, and feature documentaries. However, it was also noted that, due to WWE’s deal with Netflix, there may be opportunities to create new content that uses WWE intellectual property or talent.

The report highlighted that past narrative features were often expensive projects that did not yield significant financial returns, with a few exceptions. For instance, the 2013 film “The Call” earned $51 million domestically, while the horror-thriller “Oculus” made $44 million worldwide on a budget of just $5 million. WWE Hall of Famer Kane starred in two “See No Evil” films released in 2006 and 2014.

The first installment grossed $18 million worldwide, whereas the sequel went directly to home video.

Currently, WWE Studios produces the unscripted food and travel series “Everything on the Menu With Braun Strowman,” which has recently been renewed for a second season and airs on USA Network.