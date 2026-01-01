Cody Rhodes Reveals His Packed Schedule For January 2026

Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes recently shared his packed schedule for January 2026 on his Twitter (X) account.

He is set to kick off the new year by wrestling at a live event in Syracuse, New York, today, January 1st, and is also scheduled to appear on the January 2nd episode of SmackDown in Buffalo, New York.

Following that, Rhodes will participate in WWE Holiday Live Events in Worcester and Bridgeport on January 3rd and 4th, respectively. WWE will begin its Road to Royal Rumble tour in Europe starting January 8th, and Rhodes is advertised for events on January 8th, 15th, 17th, 18th, and 20th in Leipzig, Newcastle, Gdansk, Nottingham, and Brussels, respectively.

Notably, he will defend his title against Drew McIntyre in a brutal Three Stages of Hell Match on the January 9th episode of SmackDown in Berlin.

Rhodes is also expected to appear on the January 16th episode of SmackDown in London.

After that, he will participate in the final SmackDown before Saturday Night’s Main Event on January 24th, with both shows taking place in Montreal.

Cody Rhodes will conclude his busy month by traveling to Riyadh for SmackDown on January 30th, followed by the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event on January 31st.