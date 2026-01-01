WWE Expected To Continue Relationship With Tony Hinchcliffe

According to Fightful Select, WWE intends to maintain its relationship with comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, despite the cancellation of the SummerSlam Late Night show scheduled earlier this year.

Hinchcliffe was set to host this Late Night event during SummerSlam weekend on August 2, but it was canceled about a week before it was supposed to take place in July. Nonetheless, Hinchcliffe successfully hosted the controversial Roast of WrestleMania in April.

The report also indicates that WWE sources believe the relationship between the promotion and Hinchcliffe remains strong, despite the cancellation of the Late Night show.

Hinchcliffe’s recent appearances on WWE programs have prompted discussions about this topic.

Furthermore, sources within WWE have stated that the promotion anticipates collaborating with Hinchcliffe again in the future. However, the exact details of this collaboration are still unclear.

The report suggests that it is likely to involve another comedy-themed program similar to a late-night show.