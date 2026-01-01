Maxxine Dupri Credits Chelsea Green For Influencing Her WWE Mindset

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Maxxine Dupri recently spoke with The Wrestling Classic about various topics. She discussed how WWE Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green influenced her mindset to make the most of every opportunity.

Green’s inspiration has played a significant role in shaping Dupri’s current run in the organization.

Dupri said, “I learned from the best. I learned from her. You know, I think again, kind of going back to what we were saying before, where everything happens for a reason. I’ve always felt that way, you know, like whatever you give me, I’m gonna I’m gonna do my best to make it the best possible moment I can because why wouldn’t I? That’s what makes it fun. Like, this is fun. I get to dive in and take people on a ride. And I think also being so close with Chelsea, especially in my early days on the road, and getting to witness how she could take a situation and truly blow it up times 100 and make it the most memorable, amazing moment. I learned so much from that. Like, I’m sitting there taking notes like, ‘Yes, this is this is what you got to do.’ And I admire her so much for that. So, that’s something that I try to really do as well.”

On potentially teaming with her fiancé Anthony Luke against Green and Ethan Page for the AAA Mixed Tag Team Titles:

“I think that’ be a lot of fun. First of all, to face Chelsea would be my dream. Getting to go to work with your fiancé is the best thing ever. Like, let me tell you, it is the absolute best. I am so like not only proud of him, but I’m so amazed by his ability to learn so quickly, and he’s someone that grew up a fan. So it’s funny, like when he first started, he would do certain things that, like Norman Smiley had taught me, and I’m like, how do you know how to do that, and he’s like, that’s just what you do, like I’ve been watching my whole life. I’m like oh my gosh like he just did it, and it just makes me so happy, and I’m so proud of him. And so when I get to go to work with him, it’s like the easiest day ever because I’m like, ‘Ah, you know what, you just you tell me you tell me what you need from me. I trust you.’”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)