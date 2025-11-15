Backstage Update On WWE Survivor Series: WarGames PLE

WWE is set to hold its Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event (PLE) on Saturday, November 29th, at Petco Park in San Diego, California. So far, only a couple of matches have been announced for the show.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, several match plans remain “up in the air,” and early expectations based on recent WWE television do not align with the lineups being discussed internally.

Meltzer reported that the Men’s and Women’s WarGames Matches appear to be the only bouts proceeding as planned.

The men’s WarGames match is expected to include CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and two additional competitors, while their opponents will include Logan Paul, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed, with two more names yet to be determined (Brock Lesnar and Austin Theory were originally considered for these spots).

Meltzer noted that Paul is stepping in for Seth Rollins, who has been ruled out due to injury. Rhodes is expected to take the slot initially reserved for Jacob Fatu, with potential options for the remaining babyface spots being LA Knight or Jimmy Uso.

As of now, neither of the major men’s world titles is expected to be defended on the Survivor Series card.

The women’s WarGames match currently features Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss, with a fifth partner yet to be confirmed. Their opponents will include Asuka, Kairi Sane, Nia Jax, and Lash Legend.

Earlier plans involved AJ Lee on the babyface side and Becky Lynch on the heel side, but adjustments may be made based on developments at the November 17 RAW event at Madison Square Garden, including a potential match between Lynch and Maxxine Dupri.

Additional matches likely to take place at the PLE include Stephanie Vaquer facing Nikki Bella, although that matchup is not finalized.

John Cena is expected to appear at the show, but his match is still uncertain and may be addressed during the November 17 RAW.

Meltzer also mentioned that a potential bout between Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio was previously discussed but is not currently listed as active for the event. Additionally, while a match between Jade Cargill and Charlotte Flair was subtly teased on SmackDown, it is more likely to happen further down the line.