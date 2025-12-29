WWE Raw returns for the final time in 2025 tonight, live at 8/7c on Netflix from the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida.

On tap for tonight’s show is The Vision in an opening segment, Rey Mysterio vs. Austin Theory, Dragon Lee & AJ Styles (c) vs. The Usos for the WWE World Tag-Team titles, as well as Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Nikki Bella vs. Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women’s World title.

Featured below are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, December 29, 2025, written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired on Netflix from 8-10:30pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS – DECEMBER 29, 2025

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” kicks the show off as always. We then shoot into an extended video package looking at Austin Theory being revealed as the masked mystery man last week, and how he continued to try and prove himself to The Vision on SmackDown.

The Vision & CM Punk Kick Off Raw

From there, we see the usual arrival shots of Superstars entering the building. We see Rey Mysterio with his dog, The Usos, Stephanie Vaquer and others, before ultimately settling on The Vision. The group consisting of Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Logan Paul and Austin Theory make their way out led by Paul Heyman.

Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett welcome us to the show on commentary as The Vision settles into the ring to kick off the final Raw of 2025. Paul Heyman begins with his usual “Ladies and gentlemen …” introduction. Fans boo like crazy. He pauses and soaks it in. He sighs. He tries speaking but is cut off by “CM Punk” chants.

Heyman says Punk could have been standing in this group, but he instead placated the people and stopped listening to him. Heyman says he’ll start this again. Heyman shouts, “Ladies and gentlemen, my name is Paul Heyman. Now, everything I say after that moment only hypes up where I’m going on this.”

He continued, “The last show of 2025 on Monday Night Raw.” Heyman says when they’re scrolling through whatever platform is around in five years, they’ll look back at this segment to see all the future WrestleMania main eventers. The crowd chants, “OTC.”

Heyman says they’ll realize all the future WrestleMania main eventers are standing before them right here and now. Heyman will present the sentence that matters: “The rumors are true. Ladies and gentlemen, the newest member of The Vision is Austin Theory.” Heyman holds Theory’s arm up.

Heyman says, “Earn your keep, young man. They’re all yours.” Heyman hands Theory the microphone. Theory says he’s waited his entire life for this moment. He has worked his entire career for this moment. Theory has a lot of things he wants to talk about. First, he wants to talk about the next World Heavyweight Champion, Bron Breakker.

The crowd barks. The crowd then starts chanting, “CM Punk.” CM Punk’s music hits to a big reaction. The crowd sings “Cult of Personality” as the World Heavyweight Champion walks out to the stage. The crowd loudly chants his name as the music dies down. Punk says Theory quickly took to drinking the Kool-Aid.

Punk says he’s not here to listen to Theory. He’s here for the other kid, Bron Breakker. Punk has been called many things in his career and is tougher than he is smart. Punk tells Heyman to explain to Breakker that the match is already set for January 5. Punk can come down and say a few things.

They could attack him, but then there isn’t a title shot next week. So, why is he here? Punk likes to look a man in the eye before he puts him to sleep. Punk walks down to the ring and tells Breakker to tell his friends to leave so they can talk… unless he’s scared. Punk asks the “little doggy” if he’s scared. Punk slowly climbs the ring steps.

Bron Breakker says the only one who is scared is Punk. Breakker invites Punk into the ring and says they won’t hurt him. Another “CM Punk” chant picks up as the World Heavyweight Champion reluctantly goes to the apron. The rest of the Vision slowly leaves the ring, leaving only Breakker. Punk gets in Breakker’s face.

He asks, “Whattaya got, kid?” Breakker asks why they’re here. Why does the Vision exist? They’re here because they look at things through the same lens. Look at “Big” Bronson Reed, the Tribal Thief. Look at Logan Paul, the biggest superstar in the entire world. Look at Austin Theory, a man with everything to prove.

Then, there’s Breakker, who is going to be the next World Heavyweight Champion. Breakker says he’s tired of Punk and everyone else saying he’s the future. One day, he’ll figure it out and main event every show. Breakker says he isn’t the future. He is the now.

Punk has the audacity to come out and say that Breakker is just the new shiny toy who will fail at his biggest moment. Breakker tells Punk to go to the locker room and find someone like him. Find someone who came into the business with less than a year of experience and took it over.

Find someone more of a dog than him. Punk may not like him because he didn’t pay his dues because of his lineage. Punk is wrong. Everything he’s had to do in his life has been under a microscope. Breakker has had to live up to a higher standard than Punk could imagine. While Punk was on the indies, he was on the field with Lamar Jackson.

They’re not the same. On January 5, Breakker is willing to die for that championship. He knows Punk is, too, and will let him. Breakker will put Punk in the ground, beat him, and become the new World Heavyweight Champion. A “CM Punk” chant picks up. Punk says his first mistake is Breakker thinking he knows what he’s thinking.

Breakker is more ready than anyone in the back or in The Vision. There’s one problem: Punk isn’t ready. If Breakker wants what he has, he can pick it up. Punk throws the title on the mat. It’s a lot heavier than he thinks. It’s a privilege to carry the strap, and Punk isn’t ready to let it go.

Punk isn’t ready to stop coming into sold-out arenas nationwide and getting the privilege to say, “Is it good to be alive on a Monday night in Orlando, Florida, or what?” Punk isn’t ready to stop being champion. Breakker is big, bad, strong, tough, and fast. He’s got what it takes. Breakker is right.

They’re not the same. One of them is CM Punk. Someday, he won’t wake up, but it’s not today. One day, he’ll run out of road, but it won’t be January 5. One day, someone will beat him for the title, but it won’t be Breakker. Punk says, “I’ll see you on January 5!” Punk storms off. Intense stuff to kick off the show.

Backstage With The Judgment Day

Jackie Redmond is backstage with Raquel Rodriguez. Rodriguez says no one will get in her way this time. Liv Morgan walks over and says JD and “Dirty” Dom are out for a bit, so the Judgment Day needs her to take care of business tonight. Rodriguez thanks her and wants to handle this on her own.

Roxanne Perez walks over. Morgan says they all want Rodriguez to be the Women’s World Champion. Perez says last week is water under the bridge and wishes her luck. Rodriguez says she doesn’t need luck and walks off. Morgan tells Perez it’s ok. On the show goes.

WWE Women’s World Championship

Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Nikki Bella

Inside the arena, we hear “You can look, but you can’t touch,” and out comes WWE Hall of Fame legend Nikki Bella to the ring. As she heads to the squared circle for opening championship action, the show shifts gears and settles into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When the show returns, Raquel Rodriguez is finishing up her ring entrance, in progress. The lights go down, the fireworks explode and out comes the defending WWE Women’s World Champion “La Primera” Stephanie Vaquer. She heads to the ring for her latest title defense.

The ring announcer handles the final formal pre-match ring introductions for the champion and challengers, and then the bell sounds to get this title tilt officially off-and-running. Rodriguez gets in Vaquer’s face and Bella gets upset the focus isn’t on her.

Bella is knocked down by Rodriguez and Vaquer rolls up Rodriguez who kicks out at two. Vaquer goes for Devil’s Kiss and Bella breaks the move and both Vaquer and Rodriguez roll out of the ring. Bella takes out Rodriguez and then slams Vaquer into the barricades.

Rodriguez is thrown into the barricades too. We shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break on that note. When the show returns, we see Bella in the offensive lead, but not for long. She leaps off the middle rope but ends up caught by Rodriguez and planted into the mat.

Vaquer slams down Bella and goes for Devil’s Kiss and Rodriguez breaks the hold. Bella is tossed out of the ring, and Rodriguez punches Vaquer in the corner. Vaquer gets tossed out to the apron and Bella stops her from climbing the ropes.

Bella clotheslines Rodriguez’s leg on the ropes, Vaquer takes down Rodriguez and Bella throws Vaquer out of the ring. Bella slaps an STF on Rodriguez. Fans chant “Thank you, Cena!” due to his established STFU hold. Bella shouts back, “No, thank me!” Rodriguez counters and puts Bella in a leglock.

Vaquer does Devil’s Kiss on Rodriguez while she has Bella in a leglock and the crowd goes nuts. Vaquer slams into Bella and Rodriguez in opposite ends of the ring. Vaquer hits a Dragon Screw on Bella and then on Rodriguez. Bella and Vaquer fight on the apron.

Rodriguez comes by and punches them. Vaquer and Bella are clotheslined on the apron. We head to a break. When we return, we see Rodriguez beating up Bella outside the ring and throws her back in the ring. Bella kicks Rodriguez off of her but then gets knocked down.

Rodriguez slams down onto Bella with a twisting Vaderbomb and covers Bella for a near fall. Rodriguez goes after Vaquer now and clobbers her in the corner. Rodriguez places Vaquer on the top turnbuckle and they trade punches and Vaquer kicks Rodriguez and locks her in a leg-scissors. Bella runs in and kicks Vaquer breaking the hold.

Bella gets on the top turnbuckle, Rodriguez climbs up to, as does Vaquer. Bella flips under and powerbombs Rodriguez who superplexes Vaquer. Bella tries to cover both women and both women kick out at two. Bella gets Vaquer on her shoulder, Rodriguez kicks Vaquer and Bella tries to cover Rodriguez.

Bella counters a powerbomb and kicks Rodriguez. Vaquer slams down Bella with a modified Angel Wings/Backstabber to the face and covers Bella until Rodriguez breaks the pin. Vaquer hits a jawbreaker and tries to take Rodriguez down and Rodriguez counters the hold and Vaquer rolls her up for a two count.

Rodriguez clotheslines Vaquer down and climbs the ropes. Rodriguez misses the twisting Vaderbomb and Bella tries to steal the win but Rodriguez kicks out. Rodriguez hits Bella with a Tejana Bomb and Vaquer tosses Rodriguez out of the ring and covers Bella to get the win to retain. The crowd loves it.

Winner and STILL WWE Women’s World Champion: Stephanie Vaquer

R-Truth Confronts Gunther

Backstage, we see Jackie Redmond catch up with Gunther and asks about his disrespectful behavior since defeating John Cena. R-Truth walks up to him and says he made John Cena tap out. Cena is R-Truth’s hero, and he’s a hero to many.

R-Truth says he’s singing the same old tune, making him a piece of… R-Truth whispers it in his ear. R-Truth says he’s back to being the world’s greatest wrestler for a second time. There won’t be a third time. Gunther laughs and says if that’s a challenge, he’ll see him in the ring. The show moves on.

Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY Brawl With The Kabuki Warriors

Inside the arena, the theme for The Kabuki Warriors hits and out comes Asuka and Kairi Sane. The two make their way to the ring as the show shifts gears and heads into a quick commercial break. When the show returns, we see some celebrities in the crowd and then return to Asuka and Sane in the ring.

Asuka talks about beating Rhea Ripley and calls everyone a baby. Sane calls everyone stupid and talks about how Iyo Sky shouldn’t have attacked her. Asuka yells at Sane and takes her mic. Asuka says that Sky and Ripley are only paying for their disrespect because no one is ready for The Kabuki Warriors.

Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky come out. Sane and Asuka leave the ring the second Ripley and Sky get in. Ripley and Sky attack Sane and Asuka. Ripley takes out Asuka and Sane slams Sky onto the announce desk. Ripley goes out to help Sky and Asuka attacks Ripley.

Sky is taken out and then Ripley is double teamed in the ring. Sane goes for the Insane Elbow but Sky pushes Sane off. Sky helps fight off Asuka and then the duo take out Sane. Sane and Asuka leave the ring with their belts as Sky and Ripley celebrate.

Backstage With Rey Mysterio & CM Punk

We shoot backstage, where we see WWE Hall of Fame legend Rey Mysterio warming up ahead of his one-on-one showdown against The Vision’s newest member, Austin Theory, later in the show. CM Punk comes by and tells Mysterio he has his back. Mysterio says he’s good tonight and he’s covered. Punk calls him a “homie” and tells him to get the win.

Gunther vs. R-Truth

Back inside the arena, the familiar sounds of Gunther’s theme hits and out comes “The Ring General” for his scheduled showdown against R-Truth. The show heads to a pre-match commercial break as the man who made John Cena ‘tap out like a b*tch’ settles inside the squared circle.

The show returns and we see Gunther in the ring and ready to rock and roll. R-Truth’s theme hits and out comes a serious looking Ron Killings, not rapping, but looking super focused. He makes his way to the ring to a big pop and steps through the ring ropes.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.