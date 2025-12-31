Bruce Prichard Shuts Down 2019 Heat Rumors With Triple H

WWE Senior Vice President Bruce Prichard recently discussed various topics on an episode of his podcast, “Something to Wrestle With.”

One of the subjects he covered was WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque’s role in the company.

Prichard said, “He was a top talent. And obviously married in. But if he had married Betty down the street, [he would] still be in the same position he is in today. Because he still has those qualifications. He still has that love and that desire for the business. And that’s what I appreciate as well, is we do share the same love and appreciation for the business. But always did, that’s the thing.”

On rumors of heat with Triple H in 2019:

“That is 100% just rumor, gossip. People going, ‘Oh well, you know.’ It’s simply not true. Not in any way, shape or form.”

On the biggest change in WWE from 2008 to 2019:

“The enormity of everything, and the enormity of how every single little thing that you do was magnified 1000 times globally. So what people would perceive — ‘Oh, I don’t want to do that. That’s the smallest little thing.’ Okay. So you don’t want to be viewed by 15 million people over here on this platform, because you think it’s small. But it’s 10 times, or however many times the audience over here. Huh? So it’s just — man, the company grew so much. And continues to do so literally every day. And just the way business is handled as well. It just was a whole new dynamic, and so many different folks on so many different levels.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)