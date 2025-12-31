Je’Von Evans Opens Up On Backstage Vibe At John Cena’s Final Match

Top WWE NXT star Je’Von Evans discussed various topics with Going Ringside, including the backstage atmosphere at Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13th.

Evans said, “So the vibe was different but in a good way, you know? Everyone was in great spirits. Of course it was very busy. But everyone was there, everyone was having a great time. And yeah, it was an honor to be present, you know? It was an honor to experience all that.”

On if there aas a lot of sadness backstage after John Cena’s retirement match:

“I don’t think everybody was sad? It was just emotional, because we realised that somebody we grew up watching, or we watched for a very long time, he’s done. And when he says he’s done in the ring, he means it for sure… I know for a fact that it’s over. He’s not stepping in his gear no more. That is wraps.”

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)