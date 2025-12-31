John Cena Shares Inspirational Message About Winning And Losing

WWE legend and 17-time World Champion John Cena recently shared an inspirational message on his Twitter (X) account regarding the concepts of winning and losing, despite his retirement from in-ring competition.

Cena emphasized that while many factors can influence the outcome of a situation—often beyond our control—the one thing we can always manage is putting forth our best effort.

Cena wrote, “There are many forces at play in moments where we can ‘win’ or ‘lose’. Much of that, at times, can be beyond control. What is within our control is doing our absolute best.”

Cena’s recent loss to GUNTHER via submission at Saturday Night’s Main Event marked a significant moment in his career. Cena unexpectedly tapped out to GUNTHER’s sleeper hold. Following the match, the entire WWE locker room gathered at ringside to show their support. CM Punk and Cody Rhodes handed their titles to Cena, allowing him to take one final victory lap around the ring with the belts.

Afterward, Cena took his final bows, saluting and thanking the fans before leaving the Capital One Arena, effectively ending his in-ring career.