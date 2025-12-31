Sheamus Undergoes Shoulder Surgery

According to PWInsider.com, WWE veteran Sheamus underwent shoulder surgery last Tuesday in Birmingham, Alabama.

This surgery comes after Sheamus has been off television since the November 17 episode of RAW, where he sustained a shoulder injury while teaming with 17-time World Champion John Cena and WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio against the Judgment Day in a six-man tag team match at Madison Square Garden.

Sheamus was also pulled from the Last Time is Now Tournament on November 21 due to this injury.

As of now, there is no information regarding his return to the ring, but updates will be provided as they become available.