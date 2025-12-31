Karrion Kross Explains Using WWE Contract Rumors In On-Screen Promo

Former WWE star Killer Kross (Karrion Kross) spoke with Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful about various topics, including how he incorporated rumors surrounding his WWE contract status into a rant-filled promo on television.

Kross said, “This is the way I look at it—when you do this job, especially at the highest level, when you’re on television, there’s a lot that comes with it. Sometimes when information like that gets out there, it’s tough shit. You react and then you move on and then afterwards, we got a month or two away from it, and I said, ‘Maybe it’s not such a bad thing.’ I used it as a story point for the moment with Sam Roberts. So I just said, ‘Let’s just tie it in. Anything and everything that’s going on, let’s all make it a part of the story because people are absorbing the news and let’s make it a part of it.’ That’s wrestling 101. Something happens that’s unexpected, well, now it’s part of story.”

On no one knowing the truth of what was going on:

“No one knew exactly what was happening and what my hope was, was that we could just take everything going on and allow it to be canon for the entertainment of the viewers. Nothing is the end of the world in wrestling. That’s something I learned very, very quickly because the story narrative is in the realm of fiction. Fiction is an endless universe of ideas that you can incorporate. You can add, you can subtract, deduct, divide, whatever. You could turn it into [bed mass. You could turn it into bed mass.] But no one knew exactly what was going on except for Scarlett and then eventually Hunter, because I had a conversation with them. As I’ve said before, that should have informed them of what was going on initially, right when it was happening.”

You can check out Kross’ comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)