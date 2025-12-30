Backstage Update On Dominik Mysterio’s WWE Status

As previously reported, Dominik Mysterio, the WWE Intercontinental Champion and AAA Mega Champion of The Judgment Day, suffered a shoulder injury during his tag team match at AAA Guerra de Titanes.

In the match, Mysterio teamed with El Grande Americano to face his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, and Rey Fenix.

Following the injury, Dominik was expected to continue working WWE Holiday Tour live events. However, according to a report from BodySlam+, WWE is taking a cautious approach with his condition, and he is not currently scheduled to compete. The report added that Mysterio remains in good spirits.

Further confirmation came during Monday night’s episode of WWE Raw, where Liv Morgan stated in a backstage segment that Mysterio is “out for a little bit.” Commentary later confirmed that he is sidelined indefinitely due to the shoulder injury. (You can read our full RAW report on the situation here.)

At this time, there is still no official word on whether WWE or AAA plans to vacate either championship, nor has a timetable for Mysterio’s return been announced. Updates will be provided as they become available.