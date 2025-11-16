Backstage News On Randy Orton’s WWE TV Return

WWE legend Randy Orton hasn’t appeared on television for a while and is not listed to compete at this month’s Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event in San Diego, California.

According to PWInsider.com, Orton is scheduled to appear on the SmackDown episode following the Survivor Series: WarGames event, which will take place on Friday, December 5th, in Moody, Texas.

There is currently no information on whether he will show up at the Survivor Series and join the babyface team in the Men’s WarGames Match or if he will start a new feud after the WarGames event concludes.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.