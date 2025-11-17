Video: “Night Patrol” Trailer Featuring CM Punk As Major Antagonist

A brand-new trailer has dropped for the upcoming horror film “Night Patrol,” confirming major new details about CM Punk’s role — and it’s far more prominent (and sinister) than previously believed. The movie hits theatres on January 16, 2026.

The trailer reveals that Punk plays a brutal LAPD officer, strongly implied to be a vampire, serving as the “right-hand man” to a corrupt police sergeant. This cements him as one of the film’s primary antagonists.

The film’s premise reads: “An LAPD officer must put aside his differences with the area’s street gangs when he discovers a local police task force is harboring a horrific secret that endangers the residents of the housing projects he grew up in.”

That “horrific secret,” shown clearly in the trailer, is that the task force is made up of vampire cops. The film’s tagline drives it home:

“Defang the police.”

The film is directed by Ryan Prows and stars Jermaine Fowler in the lead role, with a supporting cast that includes RJ Cyler, Freddie Gibbs, YG, Flying Lotus, Dermot Mulroney, Nicki Micheaux, and Jon Oswald. “Night Patrol” premiered at Fantastic Fest 2025, where it received strong early praise from attendees and critics alike.