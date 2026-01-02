Backstage News On Liv Morgan’s Next Big WWE Feud

Liv Morgan has officially reinserted herself into WWE storylines in a major way, making an immediate impact at Survivor Series by helping Dominik Mysterio defeat John Cena to regain the Intercontinental Championship.

Morgan’s presence didn’t stop there. On the December 1 episode of WWE Raw, she appeared in a backstage segment confronting the reigning WWE Women’s World Champion, Stephanie Vaquer. The interaction immediately fueled fan speculation that WWE may be setting the stage for a high-profile title feud.

However, despite the tease, fans shouldn’t expect the matchup to happen right away.

According to BodySlam.net, while a Liv Morgan vs. Stephanie Vaquer program has been discussed internally “for some time,” it is not considered an imminent build. Instead, WWE officials reportedly want to play the long game, allowing tension between the two stars to simmer naturally rather than rushing into a title match.

Vaquer has quickly become the centerpiece of the Raw women’s division. She is currently entrenched in storylines involving Raquel Rodriguez and WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella. On this week’s episode of Raw in Orlando, Vaquer successfully defended the Women’s World Championship in a triple threat match against both Rodriguez and Bella, further solidifying her reign.

Beyond Liv Morgan, WWE reportedly has long-term plans for Vaquer that include marquee matchups against some of the division’s biggest names. Sources say the company sees “tremendous value” in eventual title bouts with Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley. As with Morgan, those encounters are said to be planned carefully and introduced only “when the time is right.”

For now, Morgan’s return appears to be the opening chapter of a slower-burning storyline—one that could pay off in a major way down the line as WWE continues to shape the future of its women’s division.