WWE And AEW Reportedly Interested In Free Agent

Second-generation standout Colby Corino has officially entered the free agent market, and interest from the industry’s two biggest promotions has reportedly been immediate.

According to Fightful Select, Corino became a free agent on January 1, 2026, following the expiration of his contract with National Wrestling Alliance (NWA). Shortly after that development, BodySlam reported that representatives from both WWE and All Elite Wrestling have already inquired about the 29-year-old’s contractual status.

While Corino is actively testing the open market, the reports note that a return to the NWA remains very much on the table, as discussions between the two sides are ongoing regarding a potential new agreement.

WWE’s interest in Corino is not new. In 2023, the company and Corino reportedly reached a verbal agreement that would have seen him join the promotion. However, the deal ultimately fell apart after a background check raised concerns related to prior legal issues. Despite that setback, Corino later expressed optimism about the situation, stating in late 2023 that “the bridge is not burned and the door is not closed.”

Colby is the son of Steve Corino, a former ECW World Heavyweight Champion who currently works behind the scenes as a trainer and producer for WWE NXT—another factor that has long fueled speculation about a future WWE run.

Corino’s free agency comes during a challenging period in his career. In August 2025, he suffered a serious neck and spine injury that required emergency surgery. At the time, Corino addressed the gravity of the situation publicly, writing, “I went to the hospital on Thursday night and was told I needed emergency surgery on my neck and back… I don’t know if I’ll be in a wrestling ring anytime soon.” The wrestling community quickly rallied behind him, raising more than $20,000 through a GoFundMe campaign to assist with medical expenses and recovery.

Prior to the injury, Corino had been a mainstay in the NWA since 2019, where he established himself as a former NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion. Throughout 2025, he also remained active on the independent scene, working regularly for promotions such as JCW, Appalachian Mountain Wrestling, and DEADLOCK Pro Wrestling.

As Corino continues his recovery, his next move remains uncertain—but with interest already coming from both WWE and AEW, his free agency is shaping up to be one of the more intriguing situations to watch in early 2026.