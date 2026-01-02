Several Absent WWE Stars Expected in Saudi Arabia For Royal Rumble

With the Royal Rumble fast approaching, a new report has provided insight into several notable names expected to be on hand for the event in Saudi Arabia.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, a number of WWE stars are scheduled to travel to Saudi Arabia for Royal Rumble week, even though their exact roles on the show have not yet been finalized.

The list of talent reportedly set to be in the country includes:

Randy Orton

Brock Lesnar

LA Knight

Chad Gable

Tiffany Stratton

Jacob Fatu

Dominik Mysterio

Several of these performers have been off television recently due to injuries or storyline write-offs, making their inclusion particularly noteworthy as speculation ramps up ahead of the Rumble.

One name drawing special attention is Jacob Fatu. While the SmackDown star has been absent from WWE programming, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful provided a positive update, reporting that he has heard Fatu is in “good shape” as a potential return draws closer.

Importantly, the report stresses that being scheduled for the trip does not guarantee participation in the Royal Rumble matches themselves. At this stage, it is unclear whether these stars will compete in the Men’s or Women’s Rumble bouts, appear in non-wrestling roles, or simply be present backstage. They are described only as being “scheduled to be around” for the event.

As of now, no matches beyond the Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble bouts have been officially announced, leaving plenty of room for surprises as WWE builds toward one of its biggest events of the year.

The Royal Rumble takes place later this month in Saudi Arabia, and with this list of names looming, anticipation for unexpected returns and shock appearances continues to grow.