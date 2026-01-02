Report: WWE Has Major WrestleMania 42 Plans For Top RAW Star

Liv Morgan is officially back in the mix for WWE, and all signs point to a significant role for the former Women’s World Champion as the Road to WrestleMania gets underway.

After spending time on the sidelines, Morgan has now been cleared for in-ring competition and quietly made her return during WWE’s recent holiday tour. She worked multiple matches against Lyra Valkyria, picking up victories and using the live-event loop to knock off any ring rust ahead of her television return.

According to a new report from WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, WWE officials have major creative plans in place for Morgan heading into WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas. Internally, there is said to be a strong push to position Morgan as a “centerpiece” of the women’s division for the company’s biggest weekend of the year.

Sources indicate that WWE wants Morgan featured prominently on the card, with discussions leaning toward a high-profile singles role rather than placing her in a tag team program. Her return is viewed as a boost to an already deep women’s roster as the company shifts into WrestleMania season.

Morgan is also emerging as one of the betting favorites to win the 2026 Women’s Royal Rumble, further fueling speculation about a major push. In addition, WWE is reportedly being deliberate with championship plans, choosing to delay certain title directions involving Morgan as long-term storytelling is mapped out.

With momentum building and creative confidence clearly behind her, Liv Morgan appears poised for a defining run in 2026 as WWE builds toward WrestleMania 42.