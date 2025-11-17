Update On Goldberg Signing Controversy After K&S WrestleFest Post

Over the weekend, a dispute surfaced surrounding Bill Goldberg’s scheduled private signing at The Big Event Entertainment & Sports Expo. K&S WrestleFest publicly alleged that Goldberg skipped their arranged private session, though the company later removed its post.

Big Event EXS promoter Tom Unger then took to Facebook to clarify the situation, stating that the claims against Goldberg were misleading:

“He [Goldberg] signed for the fans for 5hrs straight..Ken [K&S] wasn’t guaranteed anything. I told him if we had time we would get your items done..He shouldn’t be posting this all over like the victim. This was my deal and my customers come first..Shouldn’t take mail order from all you not knowing if it was going to get done.”

Unger’s comments were soon echoed by Rob Feinstein, who also defended Goldberg and explained why the situation was being misunderstood:

“I been reading so many negative comments Bashing Bill Goldberg and there is ZERO reason for it. This was a very common thing that happens. A wrestler is contracted to do a signing for either a piece count or a certain number of hours. Most of the time the wrestler has time to sign extra when the signing is done.

In this case Bill was so busy the entire time doing his public signing he had no extra time and reached his agreed time with the promoter and that was it. This happens all the time in the industry. Bill Goldberg and the promoter did NOTHING wrong.

Tommy Unger is such a class act that he also needed items signed and is looking out for his vendors that he is already working on a solution.

So anyone bashing Bill directly for yesterday you are in the wrong. He did everything that was asked of him. He was a total professional.”

As of now, Unger is reportedly working with vendors to address any outstanding items. Goldberg has not publicly commented on the situation, but both Unger and Feinstein emphasized that the WWE Hall of Famer fulfilled all contractual obligations during the event.