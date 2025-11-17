Bron Breakker Says He’s Ready To Become The Face Of WWE

WWE star and member of The Vision, Bron Breakker, spoke with Justin Barrasso for Undisputed about several topics, including his mindset on the day he and Bronson Reed turned on Seth Rollins.

Breakker said, “That whole day, I wasn’t nervous, I was ready. For the past four years, I’ve put in the work here. I’m ready to be in this situation. I’m the hungriest in the locker room, and I’m ready for what comes next. There isn’t a better time to bet on me, this is my opportunity to become the face of WWE. I’m doing everything possible to make sure that happens.”

On Paul Heyman:

“Paul Heyman is the greatest mind in the history of the business, he’s been through it all, seen it all, lived it all. Paul’s knowledge is unmatched. He just sees wrestling different from everyone else. I’m extremely thankful I get to work with him… I have a lot to accomplish here, this is a place where I need to make my mark.”