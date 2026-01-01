Vince Russo Calls WWE Creative Under Triple H “Horrible”

Former WWE writer Vince Russo delivered a scathing critique of WWE and its current creative direction during a recent appearance on the -7 Sports network.

Russo did not mince words when discussing WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, questioning his ability to lead the company creatively.

“Triple H is horrible creatively and bro, I am not saying that as an as an a knock, because, bro, we all can’t be good at everything honestly,” Russo said. He continued, “there are no storylines in the WWE. There are no characters in the WWE because the guy who’s head of creative is not creative.”

Russo went on to suggest an unconventional solution, arguing that WWE should be exploring technological assistance.

“if I were Triple H, I would be using AI right now. I mean, without a shadow of a doubt, bro.”

Turning his attention to the company’s long-term future, Russo made bold claims regarding ownership and power dynamics behind the scenes.

“they’re going to sell to the Saudis. There’s no question about it. Vince McMahon is going to get that deal done,” Russo claimed. He added, “once the Saudis buy that company, Vince McMahon is going to be right back in the saddle again, running it for them.”

Russo also speculated about internal divisions among WWE’s top figures, stating, “I believe there is heat between Triple H and The Rock. I believe there are camps. I believe there are sides.”

The former writer further criticized WWE’s handling of John Cena during his retirement tour, expressing frustration with how Cena has been positioned on television.

“it sucked. This there’s nothing,” Russo said bluntly. He expanded on his criticism by questioning Cena’s recent booking: “How does John Cena become an afterthought? Every freaking one of these shows should have revolved around John Cena and you put the guy in a six man, come on, bro, and that that’s my problem, bro, because everybody responsible for that should be fired, everybody.”

When asked whether he would ever consider returning to WWE, Russo firmly shut down the idea.

“Never, never have. Bro, I swear to god that, bro, they could offer me millions of dollars. They could offer me because he here’s what we spoke about earlier, bro, if you ever put Vince Russo in that system, bro, you’re not going to control me.”

Russo concluded by explaining his broader philosophy on creative leadership, particularly when former wrestlers are placed in positions of authority.

“Triple H still has the mentality of a wrestler and bro. When Triple H sees somebody come along that has the potential to be better than he was, he’s gonna chop them off at the knees, bro, and that’s why you can never have a wrestler, a former wrestler be in charge of creative.”

Russo’s comments are consistent with his long-standing criticisms of WWE’s modern product and leadership structure, and they have already sparked debate among fans regarding the company’s creative direction and future.