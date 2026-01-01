Frankie Kazarian Reveals How Close He Came To Signing With WWE

Frankie Kazarian has opened up about how close he came to signing with WWE following his departure from All Elite Wrestling, as well as reflecting on why his previous WWE run in 2005 ultimately fell apart.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet, the current TNA Wrestling World Champion confirmed that serious discussions took place, even if a deal was never finalized.

“There were conversations, but logistically, it probably wasn’t gonna work. I wasn’t a signature away, but there were a lot of really good conversations.”

Kazarian revealed that after the talks ended, he received an unexpected message from Triple H, a gesture that left a lasting impression on him.

“After that, check my phone as we do, because we’re all marks and we want to see what people are saying. I got a text from Triple H saying, like, you know, ‘Hey man, I know things didn’t work out and that’s cool. I look forward to you kicking ass. And you know, when it’s time for us to do business together, let’s do it.’ And I’m like, he didn’t have to do that. He didn’t have to. He went out of his way just to say like, ‘Hey, cool.’ It’s a [Killer] Kowalski guy too, so — but that holds a lot of weight with me.”

The conversation then shifted to Kazarian’s brief and frustrating WWE stint in 2005, which he explained never truly gained momentum.

“They put five matches on television. They put me on the road immediately, just to let me get a little bit of money and some reps. So I went on the road the first couple weeks and did some more matches, and then went home, and they’re just like, ‘Well, when we have something for you, we’ll call you.’ Because I wasn’t on a developmental deal, was just a deal. And then it was like, I’m not doing indies or anything. So time is going by and going by. I would call them like, ‘Hey, can I do something?’”

Kazarian said he was repeatedly asked to wait while ideas were being discussed, including a suggestion that he relocate despite not being signed to a developmental contract.

“At one point they said, ‘Well, do you want to move to Atlanta?’ I’m like, ‘No, I don’t want to move to Atlanta. I didn’t sign a developmental deal. But, if you want me to.’ But it’s no, just hold tight. We’re working on stuff. I got called again, like, ‘Why don’t you go to OVW for a week?’ They sent me and Kid Cash to OVW for a week, which is cool. Trained under Ricky Steamboat, one of my heroes, awesome master class. Had a match, looked great. Everything’s great still.”

Eventually, creative finally reached out — but the proposed direction left Kazarian unimpressed.

“And then finally, I get a call from one of the writers. He’s like, ‘Okay, we got something for you. We’re gonna start you. We’re gonna call you The Future Frankie Kazarian.’ I’m like, it’s brilliant. I’ve been calling myself that for the previous five years, but I’ve been sitting at home for months, and that’s what you came up with? It’s befuddling.”

In hindsight, Kazarian acknowledged that the timing simply wasn’t right, even if the opportunity itself was significant.

“But anyways, yeah, you know, the whole premise of even signing me was they’re revamping the cruiserweight division and this and that. And when I got there, I kind of saw the writing on the wall very early on. Look, I was not ready to be there. I was physically ready. I was ready as a pro wrestler, but I didn’t have the business mentality. WWE is a business, and before I got there, it was just my passion, and I was having fun.”

He contrasted WWE’s structure with the creative freedom he later found elsewhere.

“You know, TNA was a business, but there was a lot more freedom. WWE is a very structured environment, and I just was not ready. I was not mature enough, just as a man, to be there. It just wasn’t my time.”

Now thriving as TNA World Champion, Kazarian’s reflections offer insight into how timing, maturity, and environment can shape a wrestler’s career just as much as talent.