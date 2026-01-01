Mercedes Martinez Announces Plan To Retire As Full-Time Wrestler

Mercedes Martinez has announced that she plans to step away from full-time professional wrestling in 2026.

The former WWE star shared the news in a deeply personal statement posted to Twitter/X, revealing that 2026 will mark her final year as a full-time, active competitor after more than two decades in the business.

“Different mindset. Different fire. This is my last year as a full-time ACTIVE professional wrestler. No contracts. No agents. No creative. Just me – and everything I’ve earned over 25 damn years in this business. Wrestling gave me everything. It broke me. Built me. Tested me. Somehow still made me fall in love with it again.

2025 wasn’t about being showcased. It was about going back to the indies, back to the grind, back to the reason I started -and remembering exactly who the hell I am.

Giving back. Teaching. Helping the next generation. Passing on what was given to me the hard way. That part means everything. So 2026 gets one more year of my body, my heart, and my fight. One more year of scars, sweat, pain, and pride. One more year of showing up and giving everything I’ve got because that’s the only way I’ve ever done this.

The last few years flew by. I don’t know what’s next. All I’ve ever known is wrestling, grinding, and hustling. And for one more year…that’s exactly what I’m going to do. I trust the universe to meet me where I’m at – like it always has. Goodbye 2025. One last run.”

Martinez, a respected veteran known for her longevity and toughness, has competed across multiple major promotions and has long been regarded as a locker-room leader and mentor. In recent years, she has increasingly focused on independent wrestling and helping develop younger talent, a theme she emphasized heavily in her farewell message.

While Martinez did not specify what comes after her final run, her statement makes clear that 2026 will be a farewell tour done entirely on her own terms — a final chapter defined by independence, purpose, and legacy.

Her announcement marks the beginning of the end of a 25-year career that has left a lasting impact across women’s professional wrestling.