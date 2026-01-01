WWE–TNA Working Relationship Reportedly Set To Continue Until 2028

The working relationship between WWE and TNA Wrestling appears to be firmly locked in for the long haul.

According to a new report from Bodyslam.net, the cross-promotional partnership between the two companies has been extended and is expected to continue until at least 2028, dispelling recent speculation that TNA’s new television deal could interfere with the arrangement.

The partnership was first announced on January 16, 2025, sending shockwaves through the wrestling industry. Since then, the collaboration has delivered several high-profile crossover moments:

Multiple NXT talents capturing championships in TNA

The Hardy Boyz returning to WWE programming and winning the NXT Tag Team Championship

Joe Hendry making a surprise appearance in the 2025 Royal Rumble

Hendry later competing against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41

Concerns about the partnership resurfaced recently after TNA announced a new broadcast agreement with AMC, set to begin airing weekly TNA programming on January 15. Some fans questioned whether the AMC deal would limit talent exchanges between the two promotions.

Those fears were quickly addressed by Carlos Silva, who publicly confirmed that the partnership would continue into 2026. Bodyslam.net has now gone a step further, reporting that there is no heat between WWE and TNA, and that both sides are extremely pleased with the arrangement.

“Sources indicate to Bodyslam that the partnership will indeed continue and is expected to continue until at least 2028,” the report states. “Both WWE and TNA are happy with how business is going and the endless opportunities for talent to learn and grow outside of their own promotion.”

The crossover action is far from slowing down. While Moose recently came up short in his challenge against Ethan Page for the NXT North American Championship, another major inter-promotional clash is already scheduled.

On January 6, Leon Slater, the reigning TNA X Division Champion, will step into an NXT ring to challenge Oba Femi for the NXT Championship—a bout that further underscores just how intertwined WWE and TNA have become.

With the partnership now reportedly secured through 2028, fans can expect even more crossover appearances, championship opportunities, and dream matches in the years ahead.