Velvet Sky Reveals Why She Was Never Signed By WWE During Her Peak

Velvet Sky has shed new light on why she never received a WWE contract during the height of her popularity, despite being one of the most recognizable stars of the TNA Knockouts Division.

In a recent interaction on social media, Sky responded to a fan who expressed surprise that she never made the jump to WWE. According to Sky, the reason had nothing to do with her in-ring ability or star power — but instead stemmed from a decision made by former WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis.

Sky revealed that at the time she was being considered by WWE, she was in a long-term relationship with Bully Ray, who was under WWE contract during that period. She alleged that this relationship became a deal-breaker during her meeting with Laurinaitis.

“John Laurinaitis didn’t want HIS divas dating within the company,” Sky stated.

According to Sky, she had been told prior to her meeting at WWE headquarters that she was expected to be signed. However, that momentum reportedly stalled when Laurinaitis raised concerns about her relationship, presenting what Sky described as an implicit ultimatum — her job opportunity or her personal life.

Sky chose the latter, stating she “refused to let work end her relationship,” which ultimately led to her being passed over.

Despite missing out on WWE, Sky emphasized that she harbors no resentment about how her career played out. Instead, she went on to become one of the defining figures in TNA women’s wrestling history.

As a core member of The Beautiful People alongside Angelina Love, Sky helped usher in a major era for the Knockouts division. Her accolades include:

Two-time Knockouts Champion

Former Knockouts Tag Team Champion

TNA Hall of Fame inductee

Sky shared her full perspective in a candid tweet:

“The reason I didn’t get signed, per right from Johnny Ace’s mouth at our meeting at headquarters when I was told prior to the meeting that I was gonna be signed, was because I was in a long term relationship with one of the talent who worked there at the time, and I was told by Ace that he ‘didn’t want HIS divas dating within the company.’

I chose loyalty to my long term man at the time and got passed up because I wasn’t single. 🥴

Oh well. I had a helluva career at TNA and wouldn’t have changed it for anything.”

While Sky was never signed as a WWE performer, she did make brief appearances on WWE television as an extra. In February 2005, she appeared on WWE SmackDown during John “Bradshaw” Layfield’s “Celebration of Excellence” segment. She later appeared in January 2006 on WWE Heat, where she and Trinity were planted in the crowd and selected to dance with The Heart Throbs.

Ultimately, Sky’s comments offer a rare, behind-the-scenes look at how personal policies and internal culture shaped roster decisions during a controversial era of WWE talent relations — while reinforcing that her legacy was firmly cemented elsewhere.