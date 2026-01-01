Tag Team Launch Campaign For WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

The legendary tag team known as The Jumping Bomb Angels is entering 2026 with one clear goal: finally earning a place in the WWE Hall of Fame.

As the new year began, the duo’s official social media account shared a message revealing that their top New Year’s resolution is to build enough public momentum to secure their induction. The team is actively encouraging fans to support the cause by signing a newly launched petition advocating for their Hall of Fame inclusion.

The Jumping Bomb Angels are comprised of Japanese wrestling icons Noriyo Tateno and Itsuki Yamazaki, who began their careers with All Japan Women’s Pro-Wrestling in 1981. Together, they became trailblazers, helping popularize a fast-paced, aerial style that would later become foundational to modern women’s wrestling worldwide.

While their run in the WWF during the late 1980s was relatively short, it left a lasting impression. The Jumping Bomb Angels are best remembered in North America for their acclaimed rivalry with The Glamour Girls — Leilani Kai and Judy Martin. Their WWF tenure included capturing the WWF Women’s Tag Team Championship, along with standout appearances at the inaugural Survivor Series 1987 and the first-ever Royal Rumble 1988.

In their petition, the team outlines the impact they believe warrants Hall of Fame recognition:

“Their innovative wrestling style and teamwork set new standards for excellence in women’s wrestling,” the petition states. “Their influence on international wrestling is undeniable, and their groundbreaking performances paved the way for future generations of female wrestlers.”

As of this writing, WWE has not issued a public response to the campaign. The petition currently has an initial target of 200 signatures and quickly gained traction, with 187 fans signing on within the first few hours of launch.

The timing of the effort appears deliberate. Las Vegas is scheduled to host the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony during WrestleMania 42 weekend this April. The upcoming class is already shaping up to be a major one, as WWE has confirmed that Stephanie McMahon will serve as one of the headline inductees.

Whether fan momentum will finally push The Jumping Bomb Angels into wrestling’s most exclusive club remains to be seen — but their supporters are clearly making sure the company hears the call in 2026.