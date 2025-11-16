New Backstage Details On WWE Terminating Ridge Holland’s Contract

According to a previous report by PWMania.com, WWE terminated former star Ridge Holland’s contract before its expiration due to some of his recent public comments.

Sean Ross Sapp provided further details on Holland’s exit in the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers.

When asked whether the decision to terminate Holland’s contract early was made by someone at WWE or its parent company, TKO, Sapp clarified that it originated within WWE.

He also noted that TKO chose not to reverse the decision once it was made, effectively approving it. This decision was communicated and reinforced at multiple levels within the organization.

After news broke that WWE would not renew his contract, Holland, who was sidelined with an injury and facing the possibility of neck fusion surgery, voiced his frustrations on social media. WWE viewed his critical comments as a breach of contract, leading to his early termination. Holland later expressed regret over his social media posts, explaining they stemmed from a place of frustration.

Despite his termination, WWE is still covering the costs of Holland’s injury rehabilitation, as failing to do so could result in a lawsuit against them.