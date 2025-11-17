Major Names Expected At Tonight’s WWE Raw

Tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw airs live from the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City, a venue where WWE traditionally loads up the show with big moments and major star power. The red brand is already promoting John Cena’s final appearance on Raw, but it appears even more high-profile names may be in the building.

According to Bodyslam+, Roman Reigns, AJ Lee, and Liv Morgan are all expected to be backstage for tonight’s broadcast. While it remains unclear whether any of the three will appear on television, their presence at the venue has been confirmed.

Each star’s current status differs. Liv Morgan is still rehabbing from the shoulder surgery she underwent in June. Roman Reigns has been absent from WWE programming since competing at Crown Jewel. AJ Lee, meanwhile, hasn’t been seen since her match at Wrestlepalooza.

Their possible involvement—or even just the potential for a surprise moment—adds even more intrigue to an already stacked episode. The “Last Time is Now” tournament to determine John Cena’s final opponent continues tonight, with GUNTHER returning to face Je’Von Evans and Solo Sikoa set for a match against a mystery challenger. With Zack Ryder making his surprise return on last week’s SmackDown in the same tournament, speculation surrounding additional returns is naturally running high.

Also announced for tonight, Becky Lynch will defend the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Maxxine Dupri, and Nikki Bella is scheduled to address her shocking attack on Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer from last week.