Torrie Wilson Announces Birth Of Her First Child Through A Surrogate

WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson recently announced on her Instagram that she and her husband, Justin Tupper, welcomed their first child, a daughter named Poppi Wilson Tucker. The baby was born a few months ago via surrogate.

Wilson wrote, “Poppi Wilson Tupper was born via our angel surrogate a few months ago. 🙏🏽🩷🥺

I wasn’t sure if “Mommy” was going to be in the cards for me. As I write this, I’m filled with emotion & gratitude. I feel like I slid onto the subway train just as the doors were closing.

Thank you for making my dream come true @justinctupper”

Wilson was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019. She has made several appearances since then, including during the WWE Draft in 2024.