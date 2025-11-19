Photo: Jumanji 3 First Look, The Rock Confirms Franchise Finale For 2026

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has officially stepped back into the Jumanji universe.

On Wednesday, the first look at the upcoming third film — tentatively titled Jumanji 3 — was released on social media, featuring Johnson (Dr. Xander “Smolder” Bravestone) alongside Kevin Hart (Franklin “Mouse” Finbar), Jack Black (Professor Sheldon “Shelly” Oberon), and Karen Gillan (Ruby Roundhouse) in their signature in-game outfits. Johnson also confirmed that this installment will be the final chapter of the modern Jumanji trilogy.

The film is scheduled to hit theaters Friday, December 11, 2026. Production is officially underway, with Johnson sharing behind-the-scenes photos from the cast’s first table read in Los Angeles.

Director Jake Kasdan returns to helm and write the movie, continuing the work he did on Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level. Kasdan also directed Johnson’s 2024 holiday film Red One.

First look at ‘JUMANJI 3’ In theaters in December 2026. pic.twitter.com/2DgYbW2721 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 19, 2025

Johnson revealed that the final film will include a heartfelt tribute to the late Robin Williams, the star of the original 1995 Jumanji.

Johnson wrote: “The significance of the dice in the last picture is a little Easter egg that my character, Dr. Smolder Bravestone, wears on a necklace in our final film. It’s the dice from the original 1995 JUMANJI and a way of paying homage, love, and respect to the great Robin Williams.”

The ensemble cast also features Nick Jonas, Danny DeVito, Alex Wolff, Rhys Darby, Bebe Neuwirth, and Burn Gorman. Johnson described the emotional significance of concluding the trilogy: “Feels emotionally appropriate for our beloved JUMANJI franchise to end on this beautiful grace note of our final film.”

Outside Hollywood, The Rock continues to make strategic appearances in WWE. He is signed to the company on a part-time basis and currently sits on the TKO Board of Directors. His full-time acting schedule — including preparation for The Smashing Machine biopic and the lead role in Disney’s live-action Moana (July 2026) — makes a full-time wrestling return highly unlikely.