Tony Khan Confirms AEW Has Dropped Plans For “Shockwave” Show

AEW CEO Tony Khan has confirmed that the company has abandoned its trademark filing for “AEW Shockwave,” ending speculation about a rumored new TV series once expected to debut on Fox. AEW originally filed for the trademark in September 2024, but the application was officially withdrawn on November 17, 2025, following a dispute with the NWA, which previously used the name.

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, Khan explained that the idea for the show never reached production and that the trademark was simply part of AEW’s exploratory process.

“Well, it’s just an idea. I file lots of different names and ideas of shows and things like that,” Khan said. “And that was a name that I actually at the time did not know anybody else had used.”

Upon learning that the NWA had previously produced a digital series called NWA Shockwave, Khan personally contacted NWA President Billy Corgan to resolve the matter amicably.

“I’m probably not going to do it. I had a really nice talk with Billy Corgan, who owns the NWA. I like Billy. And even before I became a wrestling promoter, I had met him. And I think he’s just a great artist, and I like him,” Khan said. “So when I talked to him on the phone, I said, ‘If that’s a show that you might do again… if that’s something you want to do and you did it first, then you can do that. That’s fine.’ And he said, ‘Oh, that’s great. I appreciate that.’ That was nice.”

The NWA held an event titled NWA Shockwave in Forney, Texas, on January 11, 2025, with episodes airing as part of NWA Powerrr in March and April 2025 — further solidifying its claim to the name.

Khan also clarified that his discussion with Corgan addressed the launch of the AEW National Championship, confirming that the belt’s lineage will remain completely separate from the NWA’s historic National Heavyweight Championship.

The first AEW National Champion will be crowned at AEW Full Gear on Saturday, November 22, in a Casino Gauntlet Match.