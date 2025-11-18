Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For AJ Lee

A major return may be on the horizon for WWE’s Women’s WarGames match. According to Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Radio, AJ Lee is currently penciled in to join Rhea Ripley’s team at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames.

Alvarez noted that Lee “will, in fact, be on Rhea’s team, although that is not yet official.”

Lee recently resurfaced on Monday Night Raw, making a significant impact during the Women’s Intercontinental Championship match. Her distraction of Becky Lynch allowed Maxxine Dupri to land a crossbody and score the pinfall, capturing her first title in WWE.

AJ Lee returned to WWE last September after a decade away, teaming with her husband, CM Punk, to defeat Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins at Wrestlepalooza. She has not appeared on television since that match, making her expected involvement at Survivor Series even more noteworthy.

Updated Lineup for WWE Survivor Series: WarGames:

Men’s WarGames Match

CM Punk, Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes vs. Logan Paul, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed

Women’s WarGames Match

Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax, Lash Legend, Asuka, Kairi Sane

Intercontinental Championship

John Cena (c) vs. Dominik Mysterio

Women’s World Championship

Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Nikki Bella

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames airs Saturday, November 29, live from Petco Park.