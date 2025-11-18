Backstage Update On Chad Gable’s WWE Return

According to a report from PWInsiderElite.com, Chad Gable is expected to be at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this week as he begins taking steps toward an in-ring return. Gable has been sidelined since undergoing major shoulder surgery in July.

The former Raw standout had been portraying the masked character El Grande Americano, a role that helped him win the WWE Speed Championship prior to his injury. His absence was explained on television through a backstage attack by Penta — a storyline device used to write him off for surgery.

During Gable’s recovery, the El Grande Americano persona has remained active on WWE programming. It was reported back in June that Ludwig Kaiser assumed the role under the mask while Gable was out. Meanwhile, Gable’s faction American Made — consisting of The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile — has continued to be featured regularly on Raw.

El Grande Americano most recently competed on the November 3 episode of Monday Night Raw, where he suffered a loss to Penta.

WWE is currently building toward Survivor Series: WarGames, set for Saturday, November 29 at Petco Park in San Diego, California.