John Cena Reportedly Set To Headline The 2026 WWE Hall Of Fame

Is the “Greatest of All Time” heading straight into the WWE Hall of Fame?

According to a report from Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer, John Cena is currently expected to headline the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame class. With Cena’s in-ring career scheduled to conclude in December, WWE is reportedly moving quickly to secure him as the marquee inductee. Alvarez noted that the “belief is Cena very likely the 2026 Hall of Fame main eventer.”

Cena is now in the final stretch of his retirement tour. He wrestled his final match on Monday Night Raw this week, teaming with Sheamus and Rey Mysterio to defeat Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day. The match acted as a sentimental farewell for Cena on the red brand — the show where he built the majority of his legendary career.

Earlier in the night, Cena also escalated his rivalry with Dominik Mysterio. Dominik interrupted his promo to vent his frustration over losing the Intercontinental Championship to Cena. The confrontation led to the two agreeing to a rematch for the title at Survivor Series.

Cena debuted on the WWE main roster in 2002 and captured his first WWE Championship in 2005. From then until 2017, he served as the face of the company before transitioning into a part-time role as his Hollywood career surged.

His final match is set for Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13 at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. While his opponent has not yet been confirmed, the ongoing “Last Time Is Now” tournament will determine who receives the honor of facing Cena in his retirement bout.

Stephanie McMahon has already been announced as the first official inductee into the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame, which will take place during WrestleMania 42 weekend. Cena is now heavily rumored to headline the ceremony.