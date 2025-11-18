Matt Cardona Clears Up Status, Reveals Why WWE Released New Zack Ryder Merch

Matt Cardona shocked WWE fans when he made a surprise appearance as Zack Ryder on the November 14 edition of Friday Night SmackDown. Revealed as the mystery opponent for LA Knight in the opening round of the “Last Time Is Now” tournament — the bracket designed to determine John Cena’s final opponent — Ryder put up a strong fight but ultimately fell to Knight, ending his tournament run in the first round.

Following the appearance, speculation grew online about a possible full-time WWE return, especially after new Zack Ryder merchandise appeared on WWE Shop. Cardona addressed the rumors on the Major Wrestling Figure Podcast, clarifying that the return was not part of a long-term deal.

“(It was a) great experience being back. For now, it’s a one-time thing,” Cardona said. “Hey guys, there’s merch on WWE Shop. Buy it, please buy all three shirts, maybe it won’t be a one-time thing.”

Cardona noted that he signed a short-term merchandise agreement specifically so WWE could release new shirts tied to his SmackDown appearance. In a post-match digital interview, he admitted he doesn’t know whether another call from WWE is coming, leaving the door open — but far from guaranteed.

LA Knight’s victory over Ryder moves him into the quarterfinals of the “Last Time Is Now” tournament, where he is set to face Jey Uso. Meanwhile, John Cena prepares to defend his Intercontinental Championship against Dominik Mysterio at Survivor Series: WarGames on November 29.