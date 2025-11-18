Report: Gigi Dolin’s NXT Salary Comments Reportedly Upset WWE Management

A recent interview with former WWE talent Priscilla Kelly — known to NXT fans as Gigi Dolin — has reportedly sparked frustration within WWE over her comments regarding developmental pay. Speaking with Denise Salcedo, Kelly addressed what she believes are widespread misconceptions about how much NXT performers earn.

“The common misconception, especially about NXT performers, is that we’re millionaires,” Kelly said. “A lot of our fans, for some reason, think that if you work in WWE and you’re under that umbrella, you’re a millionaire. You live in a mansion, you’re driving a Benz, you’ve got it made. That’s not the case. In NXT, there are contracts as low as $30,000 a year, and they do not go as high as you think.”

According to Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Radio, those comments did not sit well with WWE management. Alvarez pushed back on the $30,000 figure, stating that contracted NXT television talent earn significantly more, while also clarifying the structure of the newer WWE ID program.

“She mentioned that people made as little as $30,000 and, man, people in WWE were not happy with that interview, because nobody is making $30,000 in NXT,” Alvarez said. “The NXT deals start at $75,000. So if you’re on television wrestling on NXT television as a contracted performer, you’re making at minimum $75,000. Now, if you are a Jordynne Grace or a Ricky Saints or whoever, you’re obviously going to be making more than that…. Nobody is making $30,000, but at the same time, the WWE ID talent – nobody is making close to $30,000. They’re making significantly less because essentially the contracts are [that] we have the right to match any offer.”

The discussion around salary comes at a time when other former WWE talents have spoken publicly about financial struggles. Ridge Holland recently revealed he received a foreclosure notice on his home shortly before his public frustration with WWE — followed by the announcement that his contract would not be renewed. Meanwhile, performers like Karrion Kross and Scarlett have stated they are earning more outside the company.

NXT now moves toward its final premium live event of the year, NXT Deadline, scheduled for Saturday, December 6 at the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas. The event will include the annual Iron Survivor Challenge matches.