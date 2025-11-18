Backstage News On Nic Nemeth’s WWE Status Following Surprise RAW Return

Nic Nemeth — appearing as Dolph Ziggler for the first time since his WWE release — made a surprise return on the November 17 episode of Monday Night Raw from Madison Square Garden. Ziggler was revealed as Solo Sikoa’s mystery opponent in the ongoing “Last Time Is Now” tournament, ultimately falling to Sikoa after a Samoan Spike.

Following the appearance, WWE sources told Fightful that Nemeth is not currently signed to a full-time WWE contract. Instead, his arrangement is reportedly similar to the short-term deal Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder) worked the week prior.

TNA sources added that Nemeth, who remains part of the TNA roster, prefers short-term deals after spending nearly 20 consecutive years under WWE contract.

Despite the loss, WWE officials were said to be pleased with his performance. Sikoa’s victory sends him further into the “Last Time Is Now” tournament as WWE continues building toward John Cena’s final opponent.

Nemeth, meanwhile, is still the reigning TNA World Champion and is expected to turn his focus back to TNA programming moving forward.

WWE is gearing up for Survivor Series: WarGames, which takes place on November 29 at Petco Park in San Diego, California.