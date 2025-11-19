Tony Khan Provides Update On Britt Baker’s AEW Status

AEW President Tony Khan spoke with Ariel Helwani about the current status of former AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker, offering one of the most detailed updates to date regarding her absence and future with the company.

Khan made it clear that Baker — one of AEW’s original homegrown stars — remains highly valued within the company and that her return is expected.

“Britt Baker, somebody that I love and respect who’s also been in AEW from the very beginning—she had been away at times for health reasons and because she had some injuries,” Khan said. “I’m just looking for the right time with Britt, and I’ve had really good talks with Britt, who I really, really like. I think Britt’s a great person in and out of the ring. She’s so impressive. To have somebody who went to medical school, earned their degree, has practiced, and also has wrestled at a high level and juggled all these things—I think it’s really impressive. And as somebody who juggles a lot of jobs and a lot of work, I respect Britt’s work ethic a lot. She’s also a great wrestler.”

Khan emphasized that Baker’s health and the timing of her return are the top priorities.

“So I would love to have Britt back in AEW. And Britt is going to be back, I really believe, in AEW, and I hope soon. But it’s going to be the right situation for her and everybody involved. I want to make sure she’s 100%, and that’s important to me. I really care about the health and well-being of all the wrestlers, and in Britt’s case, I think she can come in and still be a huge part of AEW—and I expect she will.”

Khan’s comments strongly suggest her return is a matter of “when,” not “if.”