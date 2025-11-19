Backstage News On Joe Hendry’s WWE Contract

As previously reported by PWMania.com, former TNA World Champion Joe Hendry has signed a contract with WWE.

The latest edition of Fightful Select Answers provides additional details about Hendry’s new deal.

Sean Ross Sapp noted that Joe Hendry is on a “main roster level deal” with WWE, meaning he is being compensated at a rate higher than the minimum pay for main roster Superstars.

Sapp also mentioned that Hendry’s signing may prompt a wrestler such as the current NXT Champion, Ricky Saints, or the reigning NXT North American Champion, Ethan Page, to move up to the main roster. Furthermore, Sapp suggested that Hendry may be utilized similarly to Mr. Iguana, making occasional appearances on main roster shows.

Earlier this year, Hendry participated in the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event as part of the Men’s Royal Rumble Match.

He also faced Randy Orton in a losing match at WrestleMania 41: Night 2.