Joe Hendry Merchandise Added To WWE Shop

PWMania.com previously reported that Joe Hendry has signed a deal with WWE.

WWE has since released new merchandise for Hendry on WWE Shop, including a new T-shirt described as follows:

“Say his name and he appears! Clap! Clap! Show that you believe in Joe Hendry and his uncanny ability to leave the WWE Universe on the edge of their seats by grabbing this Say His Name And He Appears T-Shirt. It features the opening line to The Prestigious One’s irresistibly catchy entrance theme printed across the chest, leaving no doubt the proud Scot has your attention whenever he appears. Grab this tee and let the whole NXT Universe know they’re in for entertainment in and out of the ring with Joe Hendry around.”

Hendry has made semi-regular appearances on WWE NXT during TNA’s ongoing partnership with the company. Earlier this year, he participated in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match at the Royal Rumble premium live event. Additionally, he faced Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41: Night 2, but unfortunately lost the match.