Viewership Numbers For November 10th Episode Of WWE RAW

According to Netflix, the WWE RAW episode that aired on November 10 averaged 2.8 million viewers, resulting in a total of 5.1 million hours watched that week.

This marks a 16.67% increase compared to the previous week’s figures, which reported 2.4 million viewers and 5.2 million hours viewed.

WWE RAW ranked among the most-watched television shows globally during this period, placing seventh worldwide and third in the U.S.

The show featured a segment headlined by Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion “The Best In The World” CM Punk, The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso), The Vision (WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman, “The Tribal Thief” Bronson Reed, and “The Unpredictable Badass” Bron Breakker), “The Maverick” Logan Paul, “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre, “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar, and “The OTC” Roman Reigns.