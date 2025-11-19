Updated Lineup For Next Week’s WWE NXT Gold Rush Special

Following Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT, the company announced an updated lineup for next week’s NXT Gold Rush Week Two special, which will take place at the Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The event will air live on The CW and will also be available internationally on Netflix.

Trick Williams will face Myles Borne in an Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match, and 17-time World Champion John Cena will select the competitors for the Men’s and Women’s Iron Survivor matches.

Previously announced for the show are Fallon Henley from Fatal Influence, who will take on ZARIA for the vacant WWE Women’s Speed Championship, and The Vanity Project’s WWE EVOLVE Champion Jackson Drake, who will defend his title against “Super” Sean Legacy.

Additionally, WWE EVOLVE Women’s Champion Kendal Grey will defend her title against Lainey Reid from Fatal Influence. Finally, TNA Knockouts World Champion Kelani Jordan will defend her title in a Triple Threat Match against “The Juggernaut” Jordynne Grace and Lei Ying Lee.

Join us every Tuesday night at 8/7c for live updates and coverage of WWE NXT results.